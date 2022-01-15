Left Menu

Tennis-Chris Evert reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis

"I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others," the 67-year-old wrote on Twitter. "I feel very lucky that they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan." In an article on ESPN, Evert said a malignant tumor was discovered during a preventive hysterectomy early last month. A second operation revealed that the cancer had been removed during the hysterectomy and had not spread.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-01-2022 07:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 07:41 IST
Tennis-Chris Evert reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis
  • Country:
  • United States

Former world number one Chris Evert said on Friday she was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer last month. "I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others," the 67-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"I feel very lucky that they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan." In an article on ESPN, Evert said a malignant tumor was discovered during a preventive hysterectomy early last month.

A second operation revealed that the cancer had been removed during the hysterectomy and had not spread. Following chemotherapy, her doctor said there was a better than a 90% chance the cancer would never return. "I don't remember being that happy in years!" Evert said after getting the news from her doctor.

Evert's younger sister, former pro tennis player Jeanne Evert Dubin, died after a battle with ovarian cancer in 2020 at the age of 62. Dubin's cancer had spread before it was detected. "When I go into chemo, she is my inspiration," Evert said in the article.

"I'll be thinking of her. And she'll get me through it." Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles during her career and is now a broadcaster covering tennis for ESPN.

"Thanks to all of you for respecting my need to focus on my health and treatment plan," she tweeted. "You will see me appear from home at times during ESPN's coverage of the Aussie Open."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022