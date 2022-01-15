Left Menu

Shakti Kapoor gets COVID-19 booster shot

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor recently revealed that he has received his COVID-19 booster shot, an additional dose of a vaccine given after the original shot.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 10:30 IST
Shakti Kapoor gets COVID-19 booster shot
Shakti Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor recently revealed that he has received his COVID-19 booster shot, an additional dose of a vaccine given after the original shot. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 69-year-old actor shared a video of himself getting the booster dose. He also added the song 'Love You Zindagi' from Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dear Zindagi' in the background.

The actor later shared videos of him jamming on 'Chand Chhupa Badal Mein' on guitar, while sitting with his friends. For the unversed, Kapoor has become the latest celebrity to receive the COVID-19 booster shot. Earlier, veteran actor Dharmendra also received the jab.

A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine helps improve the protection people have from their first two doses of the vaccination. Health and frontline workers and people above 60 years old with comorbidities are currently eligible to take the jab. The drive began as the whole world battles a spike in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022