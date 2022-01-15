Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-01-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 18:00 IST
Vice Prez Naidu calls for strengthening joint family system
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for strengthening the joint family system and the tradition of respecting elders, which are the core aspects of the nation's civilizational values.

Underlining the important role played by elders in a family in guiding and advising the younger members, Naidu said the intergenerational bonding helps in protecting and promoting the value system.

An official release said he virtually interacted with the inmates of an elderly home at Nellore (Swarna Bharat Trust) in Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the Sankranthi festival. He inquired about the inmates' well-being and the amenities available to them. He complimented the staff and officials of the Trust for their initiatives.

Reflecting on the importance of festivals in Indian culture, Naidu underscored that youths should understand the significance of festivals like Sankranthi in celebrating nature's bounties, bringing families together, and ushering in peace and harmony in society.

The vice president is currently in Chennai.

