Jonah Hill wants to do 'Superbad' sequel when he's 80

American actor Jonah Hill would be open to making a 'Superbad' sequel, but fans will have to wait a few decades for that to happen. Hill said he wouldn't be interested in making a 'Superbad' sequel unless it centred around the characters as octogenarians.

"I haven't pitched this to anybody," Hill said in an interview with W Magazine, reported People magazine. "What I want to do is when we're like 80, do a 'Superbad 2.' Like, 'old-folks-home Superbad.' Our spouses die, and we're single again. That's what I want 'Superbad 2' to be, and that's the only way I would ever make it," he added.

The original 'Superbad' became an instant high school comedy classic when it premiered in August 2007. The film grossed USD 170 million worldwide, and buzz around a potential sequel has followed the cast and crew ever since. However, 'Superbad 2' has never gone into development. Seth Rogen, who co-wrote and starred in the movie, told LADBible in 2020 that 'Superbad' is the one film he would "100 per cent probably never touch" in terms of revisiting the franchise for a sequel or reboot.

"Honestly, I don't think it requires improvement or anything to be built upon it," Rogen said. He added, "I'm unbelievably proud of it. It really holds up -- people still watch it, high school kids come up to me telling me that they watched it for the first time and how they loved it. It's worked its way into being viewed as one of the better high school movies that's out there. I'm so terrified of subtracting from it in any way with a bad sequel or spinoff that I'd never do it. I have so few actual good accomplishments that I'm horrified to fuck with the ones I have."

'Superbad' co-star Christopher Mintz-Plasse said last year that "if there was a way to do it, [a female version] would be the way, for sure." But the actor added, "I've heard from some of the people who made the first one, and I don't think they want to touch it." The film, which also starred Emma Stone and Michael Cera, follows the story of two inseparable friends, Seth (Hill) and Evan (Cera) in their final days of high school.

As they prepare to graduate, they and their friend Fogell (Mintz-Plasse) are invited to one last house party where they attempt to lose their virginity before they go off to college -- but their quest is complicated when the group runs into two inept cops. As for current projects, Hill can be currently seen in Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up', which also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Cate Blanchett. 'Don't Look Up' is available to watch on Netflix. (ANI)

