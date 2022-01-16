Left Menu

After working in films like 'Gold', 'Made in China', and the yet-to-be-released 'Brahmastra', actor Mouni Roy is back to the small screen -- the place where she first made her acting debut.

16-01-2022
Mouni Roy to return to small screen as a judge on reality show
Mouni Roy (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After working in films like 'Gold', 'Made in China', and the yet-to-be-released 'Brahmastra', actor Mouni Roy is back to the small screen -- the place where she first made her acting debut. Mouni is all set to appear as a judge on 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 5'.

Talking about the same, she said, "For me, dance is an expression. It is an amalgamation of various art forms. I am incredibly excited to be a part of Dance India Dance Little Masters as a judge. I can't wait to watch the young kids showcasing their talent on such a huge platform." For the unversed, Mouni started her acting journey with TV shows 'Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev', and rose to fame with the supernatural 'Naagin'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

