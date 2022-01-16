Huma Qureshi starts her Sunday with Yoga

Left Menu

Actor Huma Qureshi is making sure to take proper care of her health.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-01-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 14:43 IST
Actor Huma Qureshi is making sure to take proper care of her health. Taking to Instagram, Huma shared her Sunday morning routine. She uploaded a few pictures of her doing a back-bending yoga asana on an open terrace.

"Slow and steady ..One day at a time towards Me," she captioned the post. Huma's workout pictures garnered several likes and comments.

"Wow...can see the major difference because of your hardwork," actor Sachin Shroff commented. "Great going," cricketer Shikhar Dhawan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma will be seen in 'Double XL', which tackles the mental agony that results from being body-shamed. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha. The both have faced body shaming in the past. (ANI)

