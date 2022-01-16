Left Menu

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh shot dead

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 16:56 IST
Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh shot dead
Wavy Navy Pooh (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported. According to Fox News, the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light on Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, reported a news outlet.

Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but they were not hurt. Police have not released the victim's name, but Quality Control, the rapper's record label, confirmed it was him. No arrests have been made. Beaubien is best known for his song 'M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue)'. Its video shows him waving a handgun, a staged murder scene and footage of police officers at actual shooting scenes.

As per Fox News, reports suggest that Beaubien was wounded in the leg during a drive-by shooting while driving two years ago. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022