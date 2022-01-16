Left Menu

Mammootty tests COVID-19 positive, has 'light fever'

Veteran actor Mammootty has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 17:18 IST
Mammootty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Mammootty has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, the 70-year-old star shared the news and said that he has a "light fever".

He wrote, "Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever, I am otherwise fine. I am self-isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care." Mammootty had been filming for his upcoming project tentatively titled 'CBI 5'. He joined the sets on December 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, his upcoming film 'Bheeshma Parvam' is all set to release on February 24, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

