Left Menu

Guj: Dwarkadhish Temple to be shut between Jan 17-23 amid rise in COVID-19 cases

To avoid overcrowding amid a rise in coronavirus cases, it has been decided to keep the temple closed for devotees from January 17 to 23.

PTI | Dwarka | Updated: 16-01-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 17:48 IST
Guj: Dwarkadhish Temple to be shut between Jan 17-23 amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the renowned Shree Dwarkadhish Temple of Lord Krishna at Dwarka in Gujarat will remain closed for devotees from January 17 to 23 to avoid overcrowding due to 'Purnima', temple officials said on Sunday.

The Gujarat government had recently issued guidelines to stem the rise in coronavirus cases, which include an attendance cap of 150 persons in open spaces and 50 percent of the capacity of a closed space venue not exceeding 150 persons.

''A large number of devotees visit Shree Dwarkadhish Temple every Purnima, which falls on January 17. To avoid overcrowding amid a rise in coronavirus cases, it has been decided to keep the temple closed for devotees from January 17 to 23. Daily prayers will be offered by priests, which can be viewed live online,'' said the administrative office of the temple in a press release.

Gujarat, as on Saturday, had a tally of 9,16,090, with the daily addition of cases hovering close to the 10000-mark after a lull of eight months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022