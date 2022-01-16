Left Menu

Sanjay Mishra opens up about working with Amol Parashar, Barkha Singh in '36 Farmhouse'

Ahead of the release of his film '36 Farmhouse', veteran actor Sanjay Mishra shared his experience working with his co-stars including Amol Parashar and Barkha Singh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-01-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 21:52 IST
Sanjay Mishra opens up about working with Amol Parashar, Barkha Singh in '36 Farmhouse'
Sanjay Mishra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the release of his film '36 Farmhouse', veteran actor Sanjay Mishra shared his experience working with his co-stars including Amol Parashar and Barkha Singh. "I have worked with most of them (the costars) so I was a bit familiar with their pauses and reactions. The main thing was to work with new ones, Barkha and Amol, so I left myself upon them for reactions. It is really very amazing for me to act in this manner which resulted in a very different kind of chemistry," he said.

Directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma and produced by Subhash Ghai, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Flora Saini, Madhuri Bhatia, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles. '36 Farmhouse' will be out on Zee5 On January 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022