'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose shines in SNL hosting debut

Ariana DeBose has finally made her 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut, where she shined in a night full of fun-filled and hilarious sketches. According to People Magazine, at the start of the program, DeBose performed an opening monologue that celebrated her roots.

"It is great to be here representing not only the Latino community as an Afro-Latina but also the Broadway community," she said. "Obviously, Broadway has been through a lot these last past couple of years ... but we are a community that perseveres. I believe Broadway changes lives, and hey, it changed mine. Broadway has this magical ability to bring people together," DeBose added.

The actor then channelled her 'West Side Story' character Anita and sang a selection of songs from the film alongside Kate McKinnon, including 'Tonight' and 'I Feel Pretty'. Later in the episode, DeBose performed alongside the SNL cast in a series of sketches.

In another segment from the late-night comedy series, DeBose spoofs the 'Sound of Music' at a time when Maria (played by McKinnon) is "stretched quite thin." Leading the von Trapp children with a lesson on how to sing, DeBose performs 'Do Re Mi' with the inclusion of various pop culture references, including Queen Latifah, Ray Romano, and Homer Simpson.

Earlier this month, SNL announced that the second half of season 47 would premiere on January 15 with DeBose as host and Roddy Ricch as musical guest. Ricch, however, was forced to pull out from performing days later after he was exposed to COVID-19. He was replaced by Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers.

According to People Magazine, SNL previously closed out 2021 with a quieter show amid the spread of the omicron variant. As COVID-19 cases surged in New York City where the show is filmed, SNL slimmed down its December 18 show with a limited cast and crew, as Paul Rudd celebrated his fifth time presenting. Charli XCX, who was set to perform on Rudd's episode as the musical guest, had to cancel her set altogether.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly on NBC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)