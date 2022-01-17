PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Horta-Osório resigns as Credit Suisse chair over COVID-19 breaches https://on.ft.com/3AdBJNO GSK and Pfizer hold out for 60 bln pounds bid for consumer health unit https://on.ft.com/3I93M3B

BBC licence fee to be abolished in 2027, suggests culture minister https://on.ft.com/3GC7jqS Overview

António Horta-Osório resigned as chair of Credit Suisse after a board investigation found that he had breached COVID-19 quarantine rules more than once. GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer are holding out for an improved bid of at least 60 billion pounds for their consumer healthcare joint venture, bolstered by shareholder opposition to Unilever's 50 billion pounds offer.

British broadcaster BBC is to be hit by one of the fiercest funding squeezes in decades as part of a licence fee settlement that culture secretary, Nadine Dorries, claimed would "be the last" for the company. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

