PM condoles death of Birju Maharaj
Expressing grief at the death of legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his demise is an irreparable loss to the world of art. Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday, his granddaughter said.
Expressing grief at the death of legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his demise is an irreparable loss to the world of art. He brought Indian dance a special recognition in the world, Modi said in a tweet condoling his death. Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday, his granddaughter said. He would have been 84 next month.
Maharaj-ji, as he was popularly known, died surrounded by his family and disciples.
