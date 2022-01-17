Left Menu

Demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj marks end of era: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said the demise of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era, and offered condolences to his family and admirers.His death leaves a deep void in the Indian music and cultural space, he said.Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday.The demise of legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 10:57 IST
Demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj marks end of era: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said the demise of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era, and offered condolences to his family and admirers.

His death leaves a deep void in the Indian music and cultural space, he said.

Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday.

"The demise of legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era. It leaves a deep void in the Indian music and cultural space. He became an icon, making unparalleled contribution to popularise Kathak globally. Condolences to his family and admirers," Kovind tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022