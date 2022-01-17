Demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj marks end of era: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said the demise of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era, and offered condolences to his family and admirers.

His death leaves a deep void in the Indian music and cultural space, he said.

Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday.

"The demise of legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era. It leaves a deep void in the Indian music and cultural space. He became an icon, making unparalleled contribution to popularise Kathak globally. Condolences to his family and admirers," Kovind tweeted.

