Left Menu

Toronto Film Critics Association names 'Drive My Car' as Best Picture

The Toronto Film Critics Association named 'Drive My Car' its best picture of 2021 as Ryusuke Hamaguchi's somber drama about love and loss continued its buzzy ascent as an award season contender.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 22:56 IST
Toronto Film Critics Association names 'Drive My Car' as Best Picture
Poster of 'Drive My Car' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Toronto Film Critics Association named 'Drive My Car' its best picture of 2021 as Ryusuke Hamaguchi's somber drama about love and loss continued its buzzy ascent as an award season contender. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Drive My Car' was also voted best international feature and best screenplay on Sunday after competing in Cannes. Elsewhere, Jane Campion picked up the best director honor for her period western 'The Power of the Dog'.

Olivia Colman earned the best actress trophy for her role in Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Lost Daughter' as a divorced academic whose Greek island encounter with a vacationing family brings acute memories of her own parenting choices in the adaptation of the 2006 Elena Ferrante novel. Netflix's 'The Lost Daughter' also earned Jessie Buckley the best-supporting actress crown for her performance as a younger version of Colman's character and a best first feature crown for Gyllenhaal.

Also on Sunday, Denzel Washington earned a win for best actor for his performance in Joel Coen's 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' opposite Frances McDormand, and Bradley Cooper was voted best supporting actor for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson's 1970s-set 'Licorice Pizza'. Denmark's Oscar submission 'Flee' from director Jonas Poher Rasmussen was named as the best-animated feature, while Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson's directing debut 'Summer of Soul' picked up the best documentary of 2021 prize, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Toronto critics tweeted the winners and runners-up live via their official #TFCAawards Twitter account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022