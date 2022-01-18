Entertainment News roundup: S.African singer Msaki's new electro album recalls mine massacre; 'Scream' Debuts to Bloody Impressive $30.6 Million

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

S.African singer Msaki's new electro album recalls mine massacre

Backed by silky synthesizers and down-tempo electronic beats, South African singer Msaki's new Afropop album revisits the 2012 killing by police of dozens of striking mine workers that she says inspired her to protest against social injustice. Singing in her Xhosa mother tongue, Msaki's lilting voice aims to capture the sadness and disappointment felt by many after the showdown between police and strikers at the Marikana platinum mine 110 kms (68 miles) northwest of Johannesburg.

Box Office: 'Scream' Debuts to Bloody Impressive $30.6 Million

"Scream," a reimagining of a horror franchise that appeared to have run out of steam, dominated the box office, earning a scary good $30.6 million. The sequel is projected to earn $35 million over the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, a spectacular result considering that "Scream" only cost $25 million to produce. It also represents some positive news for the bruised and battered cinema industry, considering that "Scream's" success comes amid a spike in COVID-19. It helps that "Scream's" target demographic is younger, which means that they may not have been as spooked by the highly contagious omicron variant that is fueling the latest iteration of a seemingly endless pandemic. Paramount and Spyglass Media backed the reboot, which marks the first new chapter in the "Scream" series in a decade and shares a title with the 1996 original -- the "Scream" saga is apparently so over integers. The film also brings back familiar faces such as Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, who are once again haunted by a serial killer in a Ghostface mask. "Scream" debuted in 3,664 locations.

