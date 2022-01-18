Left Menu

Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh seek blessings at Khajrana Ganesh temple in Indore

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for a new film in Indore, recently took out time from her busy schedule to explore the city.

Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh seek blessings at Khajrana Ganesh temple in Indore
Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for a new film in Indore, recently took out time from her busy schedule to explore the city. On Monday, Sara along with her mother and veteran actor Amrita Singh paid a visit to Indore's famous Khajrana Ganesh temple. The two visited the temple around 6:00 pm yesterday and stayed there for a while.

After offering prayers to the Lord, Sara took to Instagram and shared a few pictures. In one of the images, Sara can be seen posing with her mother inside the temple premises.

A few days ago, the mother-daughter duo visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain. Such visits prove Sara's inclination towards religious beliefs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

