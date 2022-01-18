Daniel Bruhl joins Lone Scherfig's 'The Movie Teller' film adaptation

''Captain America: Civil War'' star Daniel Bruhl has boarded the cast of the Spanish-language film ''The Movie Teller'', directed by Lone Scherfig.

Based on Hernan Rivera Letelier's novel, the film follows the story of life in a mining town in Chile's Atacama Desert.

According to Variety, Bruhl will play as Nansen, a European outsider who, via his restraint and diplomacy, earns the respect of the families he encounters at a Chilean mine before embarking on a relationship with a local woman, Maria Magnolia (played by Berenice Bejo).

Nansen becomes a second father to Maria's daughter, Maria Margarita (played by newcomer Sara Becker), whose unusual gift for storytelling leads her to becoming the poverty-stricken town's resident ''movie teller''. With the local families unable to afford cinema tickets, the town unites to raise enough money to send Maria's daughter to the movie theatre alone so that she can recount to them the stories she has seen on screen upon her return, transporting them to the cinema as she brings the tales to life.

''I am overjoyed that Daniel Bruhl has now joined our cast alongside Berenice Bejo, Antonio de la Torre and Sarah Becker. His part is full of secrets and inner drama, also moments of warmth and humour. Adding his South American background, he’ll layer this character with depth and emotion,'' Scherfig said of the Spanish-German actor.

Chilean actor Jose Soza also stars in ''The Movie Teller''. Walter Salles and Rafa Russo have adapted Letelier's book for screen.

The film is produced by Adolfo Blanco of A Contracorriente Films and Vincent Juillerat of Selenium Films and Al Tiro Films. Embankment Films is an executive producer, and co-represents Latin American rights with Latido Films.

The film, which is a Spanish, French, and Chilean co-production, is set to start shooting on March 21 on location in Pedro de Valdivia, in Chile's Atacama Desert.

