Left Menu

Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' features on Oscars' YouTube channel

It's been three months since Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' had released, and it's still making headlines for one reason or another.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-01-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 13:42 IST
Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' features on Oscars' YouTube channel
Poster of 'Jai Bhim' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's been three months since Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' had released, and it's still making headlines for one reason or another. The latest news is that a scene from the film along with the director's story narrative has been featured on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, 'Jai Bhim' is a hard-hitting courtroom drama about the fight for the oppressed and caste-based discrimination. The film features Suriya in the role of real-life lawyer Chandru, who dedicated his life fighting for the oppressed without charging a single penny. And in the Oscars' video, Gnanavel can be seen discussing how the story narrative was formed and executed.

After seeing a glimpse of Suriya's movie in the Oscars' video, fans took to social media to express their happiness. "Jai Bhim is going places. Whatta news," a social media user tweeted.

"Pride of Indian cinema, Suriya," another one wrote. For the unversed, 'Jai Bhim' also entered the Golden Globes 2022 as a nomination under the category of Best Non-English Language Film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022