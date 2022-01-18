Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' features on Oscars' YouTube channel

It's been three months since Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' had released, and it's still making headlines for one reason or another. The latest news is that a scene from the film along with the director's story narrative has been featured on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, 'Jai Bhim' is a hard-hitting courtroom drama about the fight for the oppressed and caste-based discrimination. The film features Suriya in the role of real-life lawyer Chandru, who dedicated his life fighting for the oppressed without charging a single penny. And in the Oscars' video, Gnanavel can be seen discussing how the story narrative was formed and executed.

After seeing a glimpse of Suriya's movie in the Oscars' video, fans took to social media to express their happiness. "Jai Bhim is going places. Whatta news," a social media user tweeted.

"Pride of Indian cinema, Suriya," another one wrote. For the unversed, 'Jai Bhim' also entered the Golden Globes 2022 as a nomination under the category of Best Non-English Language Film. (ANI)

