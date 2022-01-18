Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 233: Kawaki joins new mission under Team 7

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 233 is the next installment of the Japanese anime with the title "The New Team Seven Jumps into Action." The Japanese manga series will air on Sunday without any break. In the last episode, Team 5 gets the task of a B-Rank mission. Now it's time for Team 7 to perform the new task. Before discussing the spoilers, let's have a quick recap of what happen so far.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 232 recap

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 232, Team 5 consisting of Iwabe Yuno, Metal Lee, and Denki Kaminarimon have conducted trials and analyzed operating data in ore mining in the Water Country. Denki leads Team 5 and he is asked to bring "autonomous dolls" to be used in ore mining. This is the first mission of Captain Denki.

Katasuke explains to Team 5 about their destination, Dotou Island, which earns its income primarily from gold mining, and they need the puppets to safely excavate. After a long trip, Team Denki makes it to Dotou Island where they are greeted by Ounami, the chief of the excavation site.

Ounami leads them into the mines where Denki activates the puppets to show how they work. Two miners retrieve a large bag of gold hidden behind rubble and take Ounami hostage while making their escape and locking everyone else in. Denki manages to dig them out with the puppets and use them to track the thieves to the shore. With the help of the puppets and all three of them working together, Team Denki defeats the thieves and retrieves the gold. Afterward, Katasuke's research team arrives on the island.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 233 spoilers

Boruto: Episode 233 will show Team 7, including Kawaki, Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki, is tasked with a new mission. After becoming a genin, Kawaki will join with Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki. The official trailer for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 233 is out. In the official promo, Kawaki, Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki are in Lord Seventh's office to take charge of their upcoming mission.

According to the trailer of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 233, Lord Seven will want to have Kawaki under the supervision of Team 7. He also clarifies that although the team set-up looks bizarre, it is a perfect combination for their mission. Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki agree to the proposal and they think the new set-up is going to be interesting on the way to the assignment.

Team 7 will meet Katasuke, who will escort the members to a new place in BorutoNaruto Next Generations Episode 233.

Will Team 7 succeed in their mission? Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 233 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations air every Sunday. The previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

