Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey' to release on March 18

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Tuesday said his upcoming film ''Bachchan Pandey'' will arrive in theatres during the festival of Holi on March 18.

The action-comedy is directed by Farhad Samji of ''Housefull 4'' fame and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

In a social media post, the 54-year-old actor announced the new release date of ''Bachchan Pandey'' alongside a still from the film.

“Action, Comedy, Romance, Drama, L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March, 2022,” Kumar captioned the post on Instagram.

The movie was earlier scheduled to be released on January 26 but owing to the surge in COVID-19 and Omicron cases theatres in Delhi are shut since the end of December 2021. Many states like Kerala, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are running cinema halls at 50 per cent occupancy.

Following which many highly-anticipated films like “RRR”, “Radhe Shyam”, “Acharya”, and “Valimai”, among others have been postponed.

''Bachchan Pandey'' also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Prateik Babbar.

In the movie, Kumar plays a gangster, who aspires to be an actor; Sanon a journalist, who wishes to be a director and Warsi a struggling actor.

