Daniel Radcliffe to star as Grammy winner 'Weird Al' Yankovic in new biopic

Actor Daniel Radcliffe is all set to portray Grammy-winner 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Roku's upcoming original biopic movie titled 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.' Variety confirmed the news that the upcoming biopic is Roku's first original biopic and will be available to stream exclusively on The Roku Channel.

'Weird Al' Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time and a five-time Grammy winner. The musician's 2014 release 'Mandatory Fun' was the first comedy album in history to debut at number one on Billboard's Top 200 chart. Variety obtained the official synopsis of 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' from Roku that reads: "The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time."

The biopic is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango. Yankovic co-wrote the film's script with Eric Appel, who is also set to direct the project. Production on the biopic will begin in Los Angeles in early February. (ANI)

