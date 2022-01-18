Left Menu

Kylie Jenner gets permanent restraining order against obsessed fan

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner will have a court-ordered force field around her permanently to deter an obsessed fan who tried to trespass her home.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 22:15 IST
Kylie Jenner gets permanent restraining order against obsessed fan
Kylie Jenner (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner will have a court-ordered force field around her permanently to deter an obsessed fan who tried to trespass her home. As per TMZ, Kylie has been granted a temporary restraining order against an obsessed fan who has been showing up at her Holmby Hills home over the last year.

The man was arrested in December after violating a temporary restraining order by going to her house and buzzing the gate. Kylie's lawyer, Shawn Holley, filed legal documents to make the restraining order permanent, and the judge obliged; so the fan is prohibited from going near Kylie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022