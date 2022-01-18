Kylie Jenner gets permanent restraining order against obsessed fan
American reality TV star Kylie Jenner will have a court-ordered force field around her permanently to deter an obsessed fan who tried to trespass her home. As per TMZ, Kylie has been granted a temporary restraining order against an obsessed fan who has been showing up at her Holmby Hills home over the last year.
The man was arrested in December after violating a temporary restraining order by going to her house and buzzing the gate. Kylie's lawyer, Shawn Holley, filed legal documents to make the restraining order permanent, and the judge obliged; so the fan is prohibited from going near Kylie. (ANI)
