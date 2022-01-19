Left Menu

Hong Kong film producer says he wants to run to become new city leader

Hong Kong film producer and kung fu master Sin Kwok Lam said on Wednesday he intended to run in the city's leadership race, a surprise move that comes as incumbent Chief Executive Carrie Lam has yet to confirm whether she will run for a second term. The 65-year-old is the first person to announce their intention to run ahead of the election on March 27.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-01-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 07:49 IST
Hong Kong film producer says he wants to run to become new city leader
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong film producer and kung fu master Sin Kwok Lam said on Wednesday he intended to run in the city's leadership race, a surprise move that comes as incumbent Chief Executive Carrie Lam has yet to confirm whether she will run for a second term.

The 65-year-old is the first person to announce their intention to run ahead of the election on March 27. Lam, who has presided over some of Hong Kong's most tumultuous periods in history, is due to end her term in June.

Willing candidates need the backing of a powerful electoral body in Hong Kong. It was unclear whether Sin had such support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022