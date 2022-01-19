Left Menu

Willem Dafoe to host 'Saturday Night Live' for first time on Jan 29

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-01-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:43 IST
Willem Dafoe to host 'Saturday Night Live' for first time on Jan 29
Hollywood star Willem Dafoe is set to make his debut as a host on late-night stand-up show ''Saturday Night Live'' (SNL).

According to Variety, the 66-year-old actor will host the January 29 episode of the comedy series.

Dafoe will be joined by musical guest, singer Katy Perry, who is making her fourth appearance on the show.

A four-time Oscar nominee, Dafoe is known for starring in movies such as ''Platoon'', ''Shadow of the Vampire'', ''The Lighthouse'', ''The Florida Project'' and ''At Eternity’s Gate'', ''John Wick'' and ''Aquaman''.

The actor most recently reprised his role as Green Goblin in ''Spider-Man: No Way Home''. He also stars in filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s ''Nightmare Alley''.

Dafoe will next be seen in Robert Egger's ''The Northman'', Western movie ''Dead for a Dollar'' and Yorgos Lanthimos-directed ''Poor Things''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

