Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne' to release theatrically in September

Punjabi film star Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday announced that his upcoming film ''Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne'' will arrive in cinema halls on September 30.

The 38-year-old actor shared the release date of the movie in a post on Instagram along with the film's poster.

''Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne Releasing Worldwide 30th September 2022 @thindmotionfilms @amarjitsaron @nareshkathooria @bal_deo @sonalisingh #StorytimeProductions #diljitdosanjh #BabeBhangraPaundeNe,” Dosanjh captioned the post.

The Punjabi-language movie is helmed by director Amarjit Singh Saron from a script penned by Naresh Kathooria, known for films like “Paani Ch Madhaani” and “Carry On Jatta 2”.

''Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne'' marks the second collaboration between Dosanjh and Singh Saraon after last year’s hit movie ''Honsla Rakh''.

