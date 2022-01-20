Willem Dafoe wants to be a part of 'Joker' sequel with Joaquin Phoenix

Left Menu

Will we see actor Willem Dafoe take on the role of Batman's nemesis -- Joker? The Oscar-nominated star recently revealed that he has "fantasized" about being in the 'Joker' sequel with actor Joaquin Phoenix.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 13:04 IST
Willem Dafoe. Image Credit: ANI
Will we see actor Willem Dafoe take on the role of Batman's nemesis -- Joker? The Oscar-nominated star recently revealed that he has "fantasized" about being in the 'Joker' sequel with actor Joaquin Phoenix. Dafoe, who appears as this month's British GQ Hype cover star, shared his idea for a potential 'Joker' sequel opposite Phoenix, reported People magazine.

On being asked if he relishes playing villains, he said, "I don't know what that is. I'll play dumb. You play characters. I could say, 'Oh yeah, it's fun to play villains 'cause you can do things that you can't do in life, or it's fun to play with your dark side.' But I don't know. I'm not thinking about those things." Dafoe opened up about a film concept he's frequently thought about involving a 'Joker' sequel with Phoenix.

"There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter," Dafoe said. "So it would be possible to have not dueling Jokers but someone that [claims] to be the Joker that isn't the Joker," he added.

"And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did," Dafoe continued. The actor added, "I fantasized about that. But other than that I am not talking to anybody [about it], you're the first one."

Phoenix starred as the Joker in the 2019 movie of the same name for which he earned an Oscar for Best Actor. Dafoe has a long history of portraying characters of dubious intent, particularly as the Green Goblin in the original 'Spider-Man' trilogy with Tobey Maguire and in the most recent 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' with Tom Holland.

The actor has also starred as the mentor figure of Jason Momoa's 'Aquaman' in the 2018 film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

