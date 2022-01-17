Pregnant Kylie Jenner is pretty in pink at Stormi, Chicago West's birthday party

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian hosted a shared birthday party for their daughter's Stormi and Chicago on Saturday, January 15. Chicago is Kim Kardashian's second youngest child of her four kids with ex Kanye West. And Stormi is Kylie Jenner's first child with Travis Scott and she is expecting her second baby.

The theme of the birthday party was Barbie. Pregnant Kylie Jenner dressed in a pink outfit as per the theme. Jenner attended the joint birthday party for daughter Stormi Webster and niece Chicago West. According to E! News, her latest social media posting, shut down rumors that she had already given birth to her second child.

The beauty mogul showed off her growing baby bump with video selfies posted to her Instagram Story.

Jenner looks rocked with a turtleneck catsuit in bubblegum pink that is matched with a woolen overcoat, and she left her long dark hair down on her shoulder. She completed the girly vibe with dangly earrings, pink eye shadow, long lashes, and mauve-colored lips. Jenner is perfectly in step with the party's dolls and Barbie theme.

Jenner shares Stormi, who will officially turn 4 on February 1, with rapper Travis Scott. The fun-filled day was also attended by Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Chicago's parents Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West.

The pink snacks table was decorated with sweets and the birthday cake in the same color plus a big container of pink candy. The cookies are in the shape of girls names.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood celebrities!

Source (ANI)