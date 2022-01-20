Left Menu

Channeling her midweek blues, actor Kajol on Thursday treated fans to a dreamy picture of herself from the 90s.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 18:59 IST
Kajol exudes laidback vibes in throwback Thursday post
Kajol (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Channeling her midweek blues, actor Kajol on Thursday treated fans to a dreamy picture of herself from the 90s. The 'DDLJ' star took to her Instagram handle to share a still of herself from one of her 90s pictures in which she is seen sporting a messy bun and a white shirt.

The post was also given a witty yet apt caption by Kajol that read, "Doing something constructive eventually pays off...Laziness pays off now #ThrowbackThursday." With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than one lakh likes while scores of the 'Tanhaji' star's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol who was last seen in the Netflix film 'Tribhanga', will be soon appearing in veteran actor Revathy directorial movie 'The Last Hurrah'. The film is inspired by a true story and real characters and revolves around an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile. (ANI)

