Ridley Scott's Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Kitbag' title changed to 'Napolean'

Apple TV plus' upcoming Napoleon Bonaparte film directed by ace filmmaker Ridley Scott has undergone a title change. The film which was once being called 'Kitbag' will now be called 'Napoleon.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:13 IST
Ridley Scott, Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The 'House of Gucci' of Gucci fame Ridley is on the director's chair for the upcoming film about the infamous French leader. 'Napoleon' will star Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte and the Academy Award-nominated Vanessa Kirby as Empress Josephine.

The movie centres on the Frenchman's rise on the battlefield and in politics while focusing on the love story between him and Josephine. (ANI)

