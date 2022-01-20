Man gets life-term for raping daughter

A special court in Bundi on Thursday convicted a 35-year-old man of repeatedly raping his 11-year-old daughter and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court – II also slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 on him. The convict originally hailed from Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh. He he had been living under Dabi police station limits here and was employed at a stone quarry, public prosecutor Mahavir Meghwal said. The convict was an alcohol addict and chased his wife out of the house following frequent quarrels. However, he kept with him his two children -- the rape survivor and a son, Meghwal said. After the girl could no longer take the sexual exploitation by her father, she eventually shared her ordeal with her aunt, who lived in the neighbourhood, the public prosecutor said. In her statement to the police on January 21, 2021, the survivor alleged that her father, in an inebriated condition, repeatedly raped her after her mother had left the house. On the basis of this statement, the police booked the man under Section 376 (rape) and POCSO Act, and arrested him the next day. Since then, he has been in jail under judicial custody, Meghwal said. During the trial, statements of 19 witnesses were recorded before the court and at least 23 documents were produced, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)