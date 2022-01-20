Left Menu

After Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan tests COVID-19 positive

Actor Dulquer Salmaan announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Updated: 20-01-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 22:14 IST
After Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan tests COVID-19 positive
Dulquer Salmaan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Dulquer Salmaan announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes just a few days after his father and veteran star Mammootty shared on social media that he has contracted the disease.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the 'Kurup' star shared his health update. He wrote, "I have just tested positive for COVID-19. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms."

He further asked everyone to mask up and stay safe. "This pandemic is not over and we must stay vigilant. Please mask up and stay safe," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the makers of Dulquer's upcoming film 'Salute' have postponed the film's release date due to rising COVID-19 cases. The new release date is yet to be announced. The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 14, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

