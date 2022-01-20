Mumbai civic body references Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' trailer to urge people to dispose waste properly

The trailer of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhaiya Karwa' s 'Gehraiyaan' which released Thursday has stirred up interest on social media with users flooding Twitter and Instagram with hilarious memes and meaningful posts. Even Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai shared a scene from the 'Gehraiyaan' trailer on its official Instagram handle to remind Mumbaikars to dispose waste wisely.

The particular scene features Deepika schooling Dhairya for not throwing the garbage properly. Sharing the short clip, the civic body wrote, "Understand the 'Geheraiyaan' of the situation and dispose waste wisely. Be the better half please."

BMC's post left social media users in splits. "Hahahaha. The best," a netizen commented.

"Hilarious," another one wrote. Helmed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehraiyaan' will be out on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. (ANI)

