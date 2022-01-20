Left Menu

Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Amaal Mallik join hands love anthem in Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey'

Music composer Amaal Mallik sparked excitement among listeners with his latest social media post announcing his upcoming love anthem for Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchan Pandey.'

Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Amaal Mallik (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Music composer Amaal Mallik sparked excitement among listeners with his latest social media post announcing his upcoming love anthem for Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchan Pandey.' Penned by 'Tera Ban Jaunga' fame Kumaar, Mallik's composition will be sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh - the star singers, who have a strong fan following worldwide.

The title is yet to be revealed by the makers. Amaal has collaborated with both Shreya, Arijit and lyricist Kumaar individually and it has resulted in the creation of chartbusters. This is the first time that the four artists will be joining hands for a song.

'Bachchan Pandey' is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arshad Warsi are also a part of the film that is set to hit theatres on March 18. (ANI)

