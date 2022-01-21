Left Menu

Netflix confirms renewal of 'Squid Game' for second season

Get ready to deep dive into the world of Squid Game once again. The streaming giant Netflix has officially renewed the popular show for its second season.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 09:18 IST
Poster of Squid Game (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Get ready to deep dive into the world of Squid Game once again. The streaming giant Netflix has officially renewed the popular show for its second season. As per Variety, Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, confirmed the season 2 during Netflix's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings interview.

"Absolutely, the 'Squid Game' universe has just begun," Sarandos responded when asked whether there would be a second season of the South Korean survival drama. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the first season featured an ensemble cast including Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Hoyeon, and Oh Yeong-su. In the show 456 cash-strapped contestants are invited by a mysterious organization to compete in a series of children's games -- with deadly consequences -- to win around USD 38.5 million.

The show recently registered a big win at the Golden Globe Awards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

