'Aristocats' live-action film in the works at Disney

Disney Studios is developing a live-action adaptation of its classic animated movie ''The Aristocats''.

The original animation, which released in 1970, followed a family of Parisian felines who learn they are set to inherit a fortune from their owner. According to Deadline, Will Gluck and Keith Bunin will pen the script. Gluck, who recently directed ''Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway'', will also be producing ''The Aristocats'' live-action version through his Olive Bridge Entertainment banner.

Animator Wolfgang Reitherman, one of the core members of the Walt Disney Productions, directed the original based on a story by Tom McGowan and Tom Rowe.

Disney is yet to rope in a director for the upcoming movie.

