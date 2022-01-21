Left Menu

'Aristocats' live-action film in the works at Disney

Gluck, who recently directed Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway, will also be producing The Aristocats live-action version through his Olive Bridge Entertainment banner.Animator Wolfgang Reitherman, one of the core members of the Walt Disney Productions, directed the original based on a story by Tom McGowan and Tom Rowe.Disney is yet to rope in a director for the upcoming movie.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-01-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 10:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Disney Studios is developing a live-action adaptation of its classic animated movie ''The Aristocats''.

The original animation, which released in 1970, followed a family of Parisian felines who learn they are set to inherit a fortune from their owner. According to Deadline, Will Gluck and Keith Bunin will pen the script. Gluck, who recently directed ''Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway'', will also be producing ''The Aristocats'' live-action version through his Olive Bridge Entertainment banner.

Animator Wolfgang Reitherman, one of the core members of the Walt Disney Productions, directed the original based on a story by Tom McGowan and Tom Rowe.

Disney is yet to rope in a director for the upcoming movie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

