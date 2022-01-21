'Aristocats' live-action film in the works at Disney
Gluck, who recently directed Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway, will also be producing The Aristocats live-action version through his Olive Bridge Entertainment banner.Animator Wolfgang Reitherman, one of the core members of the Walt Disney Productions, directed the original based on a story by Tom McGowan and Tom Rowe.Disney is yet to rope in a director for the upcoming movie.
- Country:
- United States
Disney Studios is developing a live-action adaptation of its classic animated movie ''The Aristocats''.
The original animation, which released in 1970, followed a family of Parisian felines who learn they are set to inherit a fortune from their owner. According to Deadline, Will Gluck and Keith Bunin will pen the script. Gluck, who recently directed ''Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway'', will also be producing ''The Aristocats'' live-action version through his Olive Bridge Entertainment banner.
Animator Wolfgang Reitherman, one of the core members of the Walt Disney Productions, directed the original based on a story by Tom McGowan and Tom Rowe.
Disney is yet to rope in a director for the upcoming movie.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)