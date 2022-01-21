Left Menu

Prateik Babbar's 'Dhobi Ghat' clocks 11 years

Prateik Babbar-starrer 'Dhobi Ghat' has completed 11 years since it was released.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 12:32 IST
Prateik Babbar-starrer 'Dhobi Ghat' has completed 11 years since it was released. Reminiscing working on the project, Prateik said,"Dhobi Ghat was a game-changer for me. Not only because it minted the fame that it did, but it also taught me a lot as an actor. There was a lot I could explore with my character, and it allowed me to learn more nuances of acting. I still can't believe it has been 11 years since the film. It feels surreal."

Released on 21 January 2011, Dhobi Ghat was directed by Kiran Rao. Prateik wowed the critics by beautifully playing with the nuances of being Dhobi boy by day, rat killer by night and a wannabe actor in between. He is now gearing up for multiple projects, including 'Bachchan Pandey', and 'Woh Ladki Hain Kahan' among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

