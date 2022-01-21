Get Ready for the Short Video App for the Creator - Jai Bheem App on 26th January

January 21: A country with more than a billion population is bound to have millions of content creators. And despite the dedicated industry's such as Bollywood and other regional industry's booming big time recently, many are still waiting for that one chance. Jai Bheem App is about to take care of that chance from this 26th January when it gets launched. Here's what you must know about the Jai Bheem App. Jai Bheem App is a short video app where creators can share their content and even learn from others. It's like a platform aimed at the masses who still remain bereft of a chance to prove themselves. With Jai Bheem App, the wait will finally be over after it gets launched on 26th January. Through this short video app, people can share and learn and explore opportunities connect with other creators and build their audience. And the best part is people can monetize their content, meaning they can make money from the content shared in the app. Whether it is acting, dancing, singing, or even teaching, people can do it all right from their smartphones themselves. Renowned trade analyst and entertainment professional Mr. Girish Wankhede will launch the app on the auspicious Republic Day of India. He is also the CEO of the Jai Bheem App. The app will be first launched on 26th January in its beta version, which people can download on their smartphones and start uploading and sharing content in it. Stay tuned for more Jai Bheem App Updates.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)