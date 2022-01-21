'Bat Out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

Meat Loaf, the singer best known for the "Bat Out of Hell" album, has died at the age of 74, a statement on his official Facebook page said on Friday.

The American singer and actor, otherwise known as Michael Lee Aday, had a career spanning six decades, and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. "From his heart to your souls ... don't ever stop rocking!" the statement said.

