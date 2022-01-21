'Upload' season two to premiere on Prime Video in March

Amazon's popular sci-fi comedy series ''Upload'' will return with its season two on March 11.

The seven-episode second season will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world, the streaming service said in a statement.

''Upload'' has been created by Greg Daniels, the man behind hit sitcoms like the US version of ''The Office'' and ''Parks and Recreation''.

The single-camera sitcom, featuring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo, takes place in the near future, where people who are near death can be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice.

In season two, Nathan (Amell) is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora (Allo).

Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group ''The Ludds''.

The second season is loaded with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called ''prototykes'', and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.

''Upload'' is executive produced by Daniels and his producing partner Howard Klein.

