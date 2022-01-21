'I hope paradise is as you remember it' - stars pay tribute to Meat Loaf
AMERICAN SINGER CHER: "Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer'. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day!?" BRITISH SINGER BOY GEORGE READING: "R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends.
AMERICAN SINGER CHER: "Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer'. Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends & Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day!?" BRITISH SINGER BOY GEORGE READING: "R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood." BRITISH WRITER AND ACTOR STEPHEN FRY: "I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. He had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly."
BRITISH PRODUCER PETE WATERMAN: "It was his voice – you knew what you got with Meat Loaf. It was 100 per cent of everything." BRITISH COMPOSER ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER: "The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf."
