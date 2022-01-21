Will Sherlock Season 5 bring back Molly Hooper & Sian Brooke? Get other details!

Fans continue to believe that Sherlock Season 5 has several possibilities to return to small screens despite cancellation rumors.

Considering multiple reports earlier released, Sherlock Season 5 is actually not canceled and there are chances of making it.

The famous actor, Martin Freeman (who plays Dr. Watson) already broke his silence and said that there could be a Sherlock movie instead of a Season 5.

"Yeah, I think it is possible. It might be more likely, yeah. I think we've all left it so that it's not a full stop, it's just a big ellipsis or a big pause. Maybe it's because we don't want to say, 'Oh, it's a full stop.' I'm not sure. To be honest, I'm a big believer in not going past your sell by date, in anything, really. Don't outstay your welcome," Martin Freeman once said in a conversation to Collider.

"So, I suppose we would have to see if we have outstayed our welcome when the time comes and whether people have moved on to something else. So, I don't know. I really liked doing it. I'm very proud of the show. It's one of the best-written things I've done. It's one of the best-directed things I've done. I really enjoy doing it, but I don't know. It's been a while now. It's four years since a new one was on. So, yeah, maybe the more likely thing is a one-off," he added.

On the other hand, Benedict Cumberbatch, the lead actor kept open the possibility of Sherlock Season 5. The actor said while talking Collider, "I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin [Freeman, Watson] and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now."

Apart from the lead stars, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, Molly Hooper and Sian Brooke are eager to reprise their roles in Sherlock Season 5 as Louise Brealey and Eurus Holmes respectively. However, nothing official has been released in favor of making the series.

Sherlock Season 5 doesn't have an official release date, not even it is renewed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the TV series.

