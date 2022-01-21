Peaky Blinders Season 6 to solve multiple cliffhangers!

After several delays due to the pandemic, Peaky Blinders Season 6 is finally releasing in early 2022. No wonder are fans waiting for the sixth and the final batch of the British period crime drama, more so because Peaky Blinders Season 5 ended on several cliffhangers.

What could be the plot for Peaky Blinders Season 6?

Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) and his gangster family are returning to fight against their biggest and worst enemies. Although the plot has been kept under wraps, it is quite evident that Tommy's animus towards his multiple enemies has grown over the years. The viewers were astonished when they saw his plot to kill Oswald Mosley backfired horrifically and led to the demise of some of his closest allies. Now the viewers want to know the name of the character who betrayed him.

Someone close to the gangster betrayed the Shelby brother. The family members such as Ada Thorne are under suspicion. Even Jewish gang leader Alfie Solomons is in the list of suspected characters.

Several characters are returning to reprise their role in Peaky Blinders Season 6 including Tommy Shelby opposite Sam Claflin's villain, Tom Hardy as Jewish mob leader AlfieSolomons, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby, Anya Taylor Joy as Gina Gray, and Finn Cole's Michael Gray. But sadly Helen McCrory has passed away, which means we are not going to see Polly Gray anymore.

Before we lost Helen McCrory, Finn Cole (Michael Gray) shared his thoughts on how Polly's divided loyalties will factor into the upcoming episodes of Peaky Blinders Season 6.

Finn Cole stated to digital spy, "Well, she might have a decision to make between the two of them. I mean, it's tough. What impact could that have on the family? It's so hard to talk about these types of things, even with my mates and family and my brother, Joe, still."

Meanwhile, the creator Steven Knight teases that Aunt Polly will be present in the Peaky Blinders Season 6.

"Peaky will never be without the presence of Aunt Polly,' he said. 'We decided very early on that we needed to push on and that we needed to finish it. We hope that the series will be a testament to Helen," said Steven Knight.

Besides, the returning of Gina Gray (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) is a big question to fans. In the fifth season, Gina Gray is introduced as the pregnant American wife of Michael Gray. Gina is an American who meets Michael Ray (Finn Cole) in New York and later becomes his wife.

Gina soon emerged as a power-hungry schemer who encouraged her husband to wrest control of the Shelby Company from Tommy which inevitably put Michael at odds with his family, Screenrant noted. Peaky Blinders Season 5 hinted at her returning as her story is not over.

Annabelle Wallis is likely to return as Grace Burgess in Peaky Blinders Season 6, as Tommy continued to hallucinate an apparition of her throughout the previous season, Digital Spy earlier noted. On the other hand, the actress Kate Phillips said about the character Linda Shelby in a conversation to the above media outlet. "I'd like to think she's going to be around and maybe there might be some reconciliation, but also you know her fury is pretty palpable by the end of episode five."

Alternatively, many viewers are wondering that the last Peaky Blinders Season 6 can focus on the relationship between Tommy and Lizzie Stark (Natasha O'Keeffe). The previous season exposed them as a married couple after she announced her pregnancy to him at the end of Season 4. Many fans believe their love tale will be continued in the upcoming season and Tommy will be in love with her while raising their kids.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC ONE. The series is expected to release on February 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

