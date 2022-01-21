Prajakta Koli teams up with UNDP to spread awareness about climate issues

Actor and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli has partnered with United Nations Development Programme India (UNDP) to spread awareness among people regarding climate issues. As UNDP India Youth Climate Champion, Prajakta will be entrusted with the responsibility of interacting with young minds to create awareness on the adverse impacts of climate change, global warming and biodiversity loss that are being felt by all sections of the society, especially the poor and marginalised communities, impacting their lives and livelihoods, and also the economy as a whole.

She will address the need for collective action sharing inspirational stories of how governments, communities and individuals are taking definite steps to make a real difference. Excited about the roles and responsibilities, Prajakta said, " am extremely humbled and honoured to have been entitled with this unique responsibility to champion a cause that is close to my heart. As the very first UNDP India Youth Climate Champion, I would like to produce and participate in opportunities that propel conversations around climate action and the urgent measures we must take."

She added, "The youth need to be the torchbearers of this revolution and foot soldiers who will work towards the common goal of an enriched and empowered future where the human species doesn't become endangered. We have created this problem, but we can solve it too. With UNDP, I will strive to work with young minds across the globe to take appropriate measures for climate action." On the acting front, she will be seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. (ANI)

