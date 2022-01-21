Left Menu

'There will be no one like you': 'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Commemorating the 36th birth anniversary of his close friend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra penned an emotional note on his social media handle.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:55 IST
Mukesh Chhabra, Sushant Singh Rajput (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commemorating the 36th birth anniversary of his close friend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra penned an emotional note on his social media handle. Taking to his Instagram, Mukesh shared a throwback picture of himself with the late actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai. Ek tu hi tha.. tere jaisa koi nai hai. Na koi hoga. (There is no one like you and never will be any) Miss you bhai #sushantsinghrajput."

For the unversed, Mukesh is the director of Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara' which also starred Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. The movie was released on Disney plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020. Earlier today, actor Rhea Chakraborty also shared an adorable video to mark Sushant's birth anniversary. Rhea set the video to Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here'. She captioned the post as "Miss you so much."

For the unversed, Rhea was dating Sushant, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. (ANI)

