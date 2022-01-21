Bob Saget's final podcast episode released after his death

The final episode of 'Bob Saget's Here For You' podcast was posthumously released earlier this week. As per People Magazine, the 'Full House' star died on January 9 at the age of 65.

Six days before, Saget spoke to Margaret Cho for what would be the last episode of the show. During the comedian's hour-long conversation, Saget and Cho chatted about her upcoming acting projects, the importance of Asian representation, the coronavirus pandemic, and her stand-up comedy tour plans this spring.

"People need to see your stand-up, they just have to do. You're never going to stop doing it, I have a feeling," Saget told his guest. "No, I'll keep doing it forever," she agreed. "I really love it."

"Yeah, same here. I didn't know it! I didn't know I was going to love stand-up as much as I love it. I haven't loved it this much since I started, I think," Saget said. On his recent material, the actor added, "I'm doing long a-- sets because I'm saying serious s--- that I never said."

Saget had wrapped a stand-up performance in Jacksonville, Florida, on January 8, and was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando the following afternoon. In his final Instagram post, the former host of 'America's Funniest Home Videos' wrote about how he "loved" the crowd at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and how the night flew by.

"I had no idea I did a two-hour set tonight. I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he wrote of pursuing the passion. After the final episode of Saget's podcast was released, Cho reflected on what it meant to be his last guest.

"We talked about how long we'd been friends and doing standup at places like Cobb's (a comedy club in San Francisco) ... it was really easy to talk to Bob. I wish I were not his final guest and I wish there were more to come from him. Thank you, Bob," the 'Sex Appeal' actress wrote on Instagram. At the beginning of the episode, comedian Bill Burr introduced the podcast, explaining, that it was "unfortunately (Saget's) last episode of his podcast."

"That guy really was there for everybody. Just truly one of the funniest human beings I ever met, and also one of the nicest. He was as funny as he was nice," Burr said. (ANI)

