Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car accident

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car crash on Friday, leaving one person injured.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 09:02 IST
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car crash on Friday, leaving one person injured. "There was a four-vehicle traffic accident on Sunset and Allenford at 4:35 p.m. One vehicle on top of another..one female was transported to a local hospital with an abrasion," Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told Fox News Digital.

Apparently, the former governor of California was inside of a Yukon that hit a red Toyota Prius, causing the SUV's airbags to deploy. Several pictures from the scene went viral on the internet. The images show a number of cars with severe damage. Schwarzenegger was also pictured at the scene, appearing to be unharmed.

The actor's representative informed the outlet that Schwarzenegger is "okay" and is extremely concerned about the injured woman. (ANI)

