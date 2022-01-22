Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar's health condition slightly better

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has slightly improved.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-01-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 13:57 IST
Lata Mangeshkar's health condition slightly better
Singer Lata Mangeshkar . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has slightly improved. On Saturday, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, shared the latest health update.

"Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today. She has been under medical staff's close observation," the doctor said. A day ago, Lata Mangeshkar's team issued a statement urging people to not believe in the false news regarding the megastar.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022