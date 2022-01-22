Lata Mangeshkar's health condition slightly better

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has slightly improved. On Saturday, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, shared the latest health update.

"Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today. She has been under medical staff's close observation," the doctor said. A day ago, Lata Mangeshkar's team issued a statement urging people to not believe in the false news regarding the megastar.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)