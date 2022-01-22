Left Menu

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital

Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital, a spokesperson for him said on Saturday. The spokesperson said Mahathir was admitted to the cardiac care unit at the National Heart Institute but gave no details. This is the second time the 96-year-old, who is still an active lawmaker, has been admitted to the hospital this month.

Reuters | Kualalumpur | Updated: 22-01-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 14:05 IST
Mahathir Mohamad Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The spokesperson said Mahathir was admitted to the cardiac care unit at the National Heart Institute but gave no details. This is the second time the 96-year-old, who is still an active lawmaker, has been admitted to the hospital this month. He was discharged after what was described as a successful elective medical procedure last week.

The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone. He was admitted and discharged in December after his doctors said they were satisfied with the results of necessary investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

