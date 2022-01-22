Sherlock Holmes 3 might release in December 2022, but nothing is official yet

Sherlock Holmes 3 is the most anticipated mystery film fans have been waiting for almost a decade. Since the film has missed its December release date, viewers are confused whether the film will actually happen. What's adding to their confusion is the fact that the movie hasn't started filming yet.

Warner Bros. Sherlock Holmes 3 was originally set to release on December 22, 2021, with Downey and Law, but the current status is unknown.

It's not surprising that this has been a tough time for the entertainment industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on entertainment industries across the globe. No wonder the development of the third installment has been a slow process, and Sherlock Holmes 3 couldn't manage to stick to its December release date.

The director of the film Dexter Fletcher stated in June 2021, "We started going and then Covid hit, and they were like, 'Look we're going to stand it down and Robert has got something else he wants to do'."

"These things are so big that you don't wanna just chisel them into something... I know that Robert will not let that fish off the hook," explained Fletcher.

What could be the new release date for Sherlock Holmes 3?

The original release date of the third part of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows was December 25, 2020, but it was pushed back to 2021. While it was pushed back, the director Dexter Fletcher stated, "That's sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen."

Speaking on Celebrity Catch Up Podcast on Sherlock Holmes 3, the director told," How do you get large groups of people together to create something and then shift them all around the world? And what do you do with actors that are in a love scene? It's complicated."

And now sadly the film again missed its release date. However, the good news is that the third film of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows has not been canceled. So fans can rest assured that the future of the film is certain.

It's really tough to tell the release time for Sherlock Holmes 3. But if you look at the last two films' release records, both premiered in December. So the latest film might stick to its December schedule. We can expect Sherlock Holmes 3 to be released in December 2022, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

